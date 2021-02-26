iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Cadence Bank NA

Cadence Bank NA lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 73,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IWR stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.52. 69,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,506. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.03 and a fifty-two week high of $74.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.34.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.