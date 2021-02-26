iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Bought by Plancorp LLC

Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TIP. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 11,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 177,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,501,000 after purchasing an additional 12,205 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 75,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 51.2% during the third quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $124.46. The company had a trading volume of 242,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,911,794. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $107.37 and a twelve month high of $128.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.51.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Article: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.