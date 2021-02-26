iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ) Stock Price Up 6.5%

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ)’s stock price rose 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.50 and last traded at $14.45. Approximately 286,455 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 511,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.57.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.13.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF stock. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 94,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000. Grimes & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IEZ)

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil Equipment & Services Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Equipment & Services Index (the Index).

