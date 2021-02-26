ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) and Lifestyle International (OTCMKTS:LFSYY) Financial Comparison

Lifestyle International (OTCMKTS:LFSYY) and ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Lifestyle International alerts:

This table compares Lifestyle International and ITOCHU’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lifestyle International $451.96 million 2.85 $241.25 million $4.02 5.34 ITOCHU $101.26 billion 0.45 $4.61 billion $6.19 9.78

ITOCHU has higher revenue and earnings than Lifestyle International. Lifestyle International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ITOCHU, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Lifestyle International has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ITOCHU has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Lifestyle International and ITOCHU, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lifestyle International 0 0 0 0 N/A ITOCHU 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of ITOCHU shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lifestyle International and ITOCHU’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lifestyle International N/A N/A N/A ITOCHU 4.47% 11.84% 4.19%

Summary

ITOCHU beats Lifestyle International on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lifestyle International Company Profile

Lifestyle International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates mid to upper-end department stores and other retailing formats in Hong Kong. The company operates its stores under the SOGO brand. It owns and operates two SOGO department stores that offer daily necessities and luxury products, as well as personal care services. The company is also involved in the provision of property development, investment, and management, as well as hotel investment services; and restaurant and club operation, advertising, and financing activities. Lifestyle International Holdings Limited was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong.

ITOCHU Company Profile

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells textile and garment materials, textiles, textile products, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports. Its Machinery segment provides engineering, procurement, and construction services; operates water and environmental, infrastructure, renewable energy, oil and gas, petrochemical, and independent power producer projects and plants; sells and leases aircraft and related equipment; sells automobiles, construction machinery, electronic system, industrial machinery, and medical devices; and owns and charters ships. The company's Metals & Minerals segment develops iron ore, coal, uranium, alumina, etc.; trades in iron ore, coal, aluminum, uranium, steel scrap, and non-ferrous products; and processes and trades in steel products. Its Energy & Chemicals segment trades in crude oil, petroleum products, LPG, LNG, natural gas, hydrogen, organic and inorganic chemicals, synthetic resins, household goods, fine chemicals, pharmaceuticals, electronic materials, power, and others. The company's Food segment produces, distributes, and retails food products. Its General Products & Realty segment produces and sells paper, pulp, natural rubber, tire, and wood products and materials; develops and operates real estate properties, such as housing, logistics facilities, and other projects; and offers logistics services. The company's ICT & Financial Business segment offers IT solutions, Internet related and venture capital services, mobile telephone equipment and services, BPO, broadcasting and communications, entertainment and content services, outsourcing services for healthcare and preventive medicine, and financial and insurance brokerage services. The company was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Lifestyle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifestyle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.