Jack in the Box Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $7.08 Per Share (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) – Northcoast Research issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Jack in the Box in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 24th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Sanderson anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $7.08 per share for the year.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

JACK has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Jack in the Box from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. OTR Global upgraded Jack in the Box to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Jack in the Box from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Jack in the Box from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Jack in the Box stock opened at $101.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $104.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.16.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.41. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 221.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 449.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 60.5% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,496 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000.

In other Jack in the Box news, VP Dawn E. Hooper sold 300 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $27,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,719.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Marcus D. Tom sold 669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $61,862.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,314.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,527 shares of company stock worth $140,554. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 34.41%.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.