Jay B. Knoll Sells 1,000 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Stock

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.65, for a total transaction of $184,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,996.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

ROG stock traded up $3.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $180.93. The company had a trading volume of 499 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,060. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 570.86 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 4.46. Rogers Co. has a 12 month low of $75.72 and a 12 month high of $195.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $173.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.05.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Rogers had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 9.06%. Equities analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Rogers during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Rogers during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new stake in Rogers during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Rogers by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,371 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rogers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Rogers from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

