Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Cowen

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Cowen from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $177.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.95.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $170.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $163.06 and its 200-day moving average is $148.72. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $86.88 and a 1 year high of $178.64.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.42. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $665.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $1,287,979.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,767,379.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total value of $235,185.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,710,703. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 569 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.