Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Hits New 1-Year High on Strong Earnings

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $176.33 and last traded at $174.67, with a volume of 92263 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $157.47.

The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.42. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm had revenue of $665.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.95.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $1,287,979.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,767,379.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,710,703. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,395,173 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,055,521,000 after acquiring an additional 299,988 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,160,823 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $308,112,000 after acquiring an additional 663,824 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 977,426 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 808,725 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,316,000 after acquiring an additional 306,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $638,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.06 and its 200 day moving average is $148.72.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

