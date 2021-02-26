JB Hi-Fi Limited (JBH.AX) (ASX:JBH) Plans $1.80 Interim Dividend

JB Hi-Fi Limited (JBH.AX) (ASX:JBH) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 1.80 per share on Thursday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.75, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is A$35.03.

JB Hi-Fi Limited (JBH.AX) Company Profile

JB Hi-Fi Limited, together with its subsidiaries, retails home consumer products. It operates through three segments: JB Hi-Fi Australia, JB Hi-Fi New Zealand, and The Good Guys. The company offers consumer electronics products and services, including televisions, audio equipment, computers, and cameras; telecommunications products and services; software products, such as music, movies, and games; musical instruments; and home appliances comprising whitegoods, cooking products, heating and cooling products, small appliances, and kitchen accessories.

