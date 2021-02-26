Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Rubius Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.59) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.54). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rubius Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.34) EPS.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.03.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RUBY. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

RUBY opened at $8.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.15. Rubius Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $15.99. The firm has a market cap of $649.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.37.

In related news, Director David R. Epstein sold 7,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $109,505.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,726,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,900,793.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David R. Epstein sold 89,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $1,327,787.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,726,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,326,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 58.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,710,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,749,000 after purchasing an additional 436,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,587,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,636,000 after purchasing an additional 278,848 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 7,303 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 6,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $674,000. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers. It is also developing RTX-321 for the treatment of HPV-positive tumors; and RTX-T1D for treating type 1 diabetes.

