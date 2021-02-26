Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of PubMatic in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.05). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PubMatic’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $56.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis.

PUBM has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of PubMatic from $34.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of PubMatic from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of PubMatic from $32.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

Shares of PUBM stock opened at $65.43 on Friday. PubMatic has a one year low of $22.42 and a one year high of $74.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.58.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PUBM. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,590,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,422,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,969,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,346,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,096,000.

In other PubMatic news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. Also, Director Ashish Gupta sold 975,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $19,504,820.00. Insiders sold 2,140,975 shares of company stock worth $42,819,500 in the last three months.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud which offers a customizable platform as a service to deliver a proprietary solution; openwrap and openwrap OTT, the Prebid-powered header bidding solution; openwrap SDK, which is an in-app header bidding technology; and media buyer console.

