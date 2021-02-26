Jefferies Financial Group Increases Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target to $185.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ESTC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Elastic in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elastic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Elastic from $156.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Elastic from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Elastic from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Elastic presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $164.95.

Shares of Elastic stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $131.12. 37,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,587. Elastic has a 1-year low of $39.01 and a 1-year high of $176.49. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.71 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $160.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.87.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.30. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 24.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Shay Banon sold 208,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $29,450,430.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,618,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,765,618.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.78, for a total value of $1,779,330.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,116.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,129,631 shares of company stock valued at $161,747,140. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Elastic by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 125,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,389,000 after purchasing an additional 11,670 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Elastic by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Elastic by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,978,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,125,000 after purchasing an additional 111,463 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Elastic by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,724,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

