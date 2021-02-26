Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for 888 (LON:888)

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of 888 (LON:888) in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 380 ($4.96) price objective on the stock.

LON 888 opened at GBX 298 ($3.89) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 306.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 260.70. The company has a market cap of £1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.68. 888 has a 1 year low of GBX 68.40 ($0.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 325 ($4.25).

888 Company Profile

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, bingo, and social games.

