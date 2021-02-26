Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $178.86.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

JNJ traded down $3.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $159.68. The company had a trading volume of 567,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,587,827. The company has a market cap of $419.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.16 and a 200-day moving average of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

