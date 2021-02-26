Journey Energy Inc. (JOY.TO) (TSE:JOY) Shares Gap Up to $0.34

Journey Energy Inc. (JOY.TO) (TSE:JOY) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.34, but opened at C$0.39. Journey Energy Inc. (JOY.TO) shares last traded at C$0.39, with a volume of 4,285 shares traded.

Several analysts have weighed in on JOY shares. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Journey Energy Inc. (JOY.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 15th. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Journey Energy Inc. (JOY.TO) from C$0.75 to C$0.40 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Get Journey Energy Inc. (JOY.TO) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.06, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.34 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.94 million and a P/E ratio of -0.16.

About Journey Energy Inc. (JOY.TO) (TSE:JOY)

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. Its cash generating units comprise Pine Creek, Pembina, Matziwin, Herronton, Skiff, Gilby, Crystal, Cherhill, and Countess. As of February 24, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 57,546 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Journey Energy Inc. (JOY.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Journey Energy Inc. (JOY.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.