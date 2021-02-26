JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBUS) Trading Down 2.5%

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBUS) was down 2.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $70.20 and last traded at $70.44. Approximately 116,152 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 178% from the average daily volume of 41,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.21.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.72.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,490,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,350,000 after buying an additional 507,471 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,496,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000.

