JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF)

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ITMPF. Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on ITM Power in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ITM Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

OTCMKTS:ITMPF opened at $7.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.32. ITM Power has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $10.00.

ITM Power Company Profile

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

