JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stake Decreased by Blume Capital Management Inc.

Blume Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 25,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 27,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 40,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 740,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,055,000 after purchasing an additional 23,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 121,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,481,000 after purchasing an additional 46,746 shares in the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JPM opened at $151.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $460.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.70. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $154.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.16.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

