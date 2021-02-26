JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Price Target to $200.00

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) had its price target upped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JLL. TheStreet raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $142.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.33.

Shares of JLL stock opened at $171.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $153.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12-month low of $78.29 and a 12-month high of $175.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.36. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

