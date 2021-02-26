JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Inchcape (OTCMKTS:INCPY)

Inchcape (OTCMKTS:INCPY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of INCPY stock remained flat at $$10.20 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450. Inchcape has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $10.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.35.

Get Inchcape alerts:

Inchcape Company Profile

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company sells and distributes new and used cars. It also provides aftersales service, bodyshop repairs, and parts sales; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in Asia; Australasia; the United Kingdom and rest of Europe; and emerging markets, including Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ethiopia and Djibouti, Ecuador, Kenya, Panama, Peru, Russia, and Uruguay.

Read More: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Inchcape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inchcape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.