JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $142.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $134.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PENN. Truist raised their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Penn National Gaming from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.48.

Shares of Penn National Gaming stock opened at $109.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. Penn National Gaming has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $129.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.20. The firm has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 2.79.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 19.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.80) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Penn National Gaming will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Christine Labombard sold 6,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $612,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Peter M. Carlino sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total transaction of $371,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 596,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,840,881.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,366,716 shares of company stock valued at $398,640,017 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

