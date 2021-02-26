JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) to “Overweight”

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SBS. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP alerts:

Shares of NYSE SBS opened at $6.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a fifty-two week low of $5.54 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.40.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 763,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,333,000 after buying an additional 8,799 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,626,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,104,000 after buying an additional 145,163 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 149,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 33,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.