JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust (JMF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust (LON:JMF) will be releasing its Interim earnings data after the market closes on Friday, February 26th.

JMF stock traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,120 ($14.63). 39,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,131. The stock has a market capitalization of £262.23 million and a PE ratio of -4.61. JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 598 ($7.81) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,330 ($17.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,116.14 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,013.60.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 0.71%. JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.12%.

JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust Company Profile

JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of mid cap companies that are a part of the FTSE 250 Index.

