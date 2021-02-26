JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) Shares Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 371,300.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,565 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.03. 27,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,003. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.06 and its 200 day moving average is $51.03. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.04 and a 12 month high of $52.16.

