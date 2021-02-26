Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $49.45 Million

Analysts expect Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) to report sales of $49.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jumia Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $52.86 million and the lowest is $47.69 million. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jumia Technologies will report full-year sales of $164.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $163.26 million to $168.39 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $211.33 million, with estimates ranging from $195.05 million to $228.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Jumia Technologies.

A number of research analysts recently commented on JMIA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Jumia Technologies from $11.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies in the third quarter valued at $42,186,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 685.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,812,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,120,000 after buying an additional 1,581,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $44,169,000. Hitchwood Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $22,193,000. Finally, Tenzing Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $19,166,000. 30.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JMIA opened at $46.20 on Tuesday. Jumia Technologies has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $69.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 4.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.63.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

