JUST Market Capitalization Achieves $103.11 Million (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. JUST has a total market capitalization of $103.11 million and $185.22 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, JUST has traded down 29.2% against the U.S. dollar. One JUST token can now be bought for approximately $0.0456 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $226.80 or 0.00485566 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.09 or 0.00066563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.18 or 0.00081753 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00057299 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00075867 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.27 or 0.00463030 BTC.

JUST Token Profile

JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 tokens. The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f. JUST’s official website is just.network/#.

JUST Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

