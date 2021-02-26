KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett Sells 10,000 Shares

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $335,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ KALV opened at $33.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.67. The company has a market cap of $596.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 2.13. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $45.00.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. KalVista Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 229.45% and a negative return on equity of 47.45%. On average, research analysts predict that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KALV. FMR LLC bought a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $21,036,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,113,380 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,143,000 after purchasing an additional 198,646 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $939,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $891,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on KALV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.86.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

