KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Insider Christopher Yea Sells 15,000 Shares

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) insider Christopher Yea sold 15,000 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $503,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,256.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of KALV stock opened at $33.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.67. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 2.13.

Get KalVista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.09. KalVista Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 229.45% and a negative return on equity of 47.45%. As a group, analysts forecast that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. KalVista Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KALV. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 208.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,538 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 289.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.