Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.55-1.87 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $725-745 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $836.25 million.Kaman also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.55-1.87 EPS.

Shares of KAMN traded down $7.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.66. 491,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.85. Kaman has a 1 year low of $29.38 and a 1 year high of $59.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,622.54 and a beta of 1.26.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17). Kaman had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 8.14%. On average, analysts forecast that Kaman will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Kaman’s payout ratio is 49.08%.

KAMN has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Kaman from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaman from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

