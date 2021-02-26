Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Price Target Raised to C$3.00 at TD Securities

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC increased their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$2.70 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.67.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

Shares of KEL traded down C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$2.39. 650,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,296. The company has a market cap of C$450.53 million and a PE ratio of -1.26. Kelt Exploration has a 52-week low of C$0.67 and a 52-week high of C$3.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.