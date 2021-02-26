Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Shares Up 6.3%

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) shot up 6.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $39.83 and last traded at $39.72. 597,420 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 692,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.37.

KMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kennametal from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Kennametal from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Kennametal from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.12, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Kennametal had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $440.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is presently 85.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Kennametal by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 25,687 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kennametal during the 3rd quarter worth $579,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Kennametal by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 77,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Kennametal by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Kennametal by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares in the last quarter.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

