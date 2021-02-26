Keras Resources (LON:KRS) Shares Gap Down to $0.12

Keras Resources Plc (LON:KRS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.12 ($0.00), but opened at GBX 0.12 ($0.00). Keras Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00), with a volume of 5,037,802 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.13.

About Keras Resources (LON:KRS)

Keras Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company holds an 85% interest in the Nayega manganese project, which covers an area of 92,390 hectares in northern Togo. It also explores for cobalt and nickel deposits. The company was formerly known as Ferrex PLC and changed its name to Keras Resources Plc in December 2015.

See Also: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Keras Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keras Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.