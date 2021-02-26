Keybank National Association OH Acquires 116,536 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 59.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 312,367 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 116,536 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $23,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Owens Corning by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,821,743 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $813,454,000 after acquiring an additional 328,658 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Owens Corning by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,459,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $306,870,000 after acquiring an additional 14,242 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Owens Corning by 24.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,234,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $291,382,000 after acquiring an additional 829,558 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP increased its position in Owens Corning by 42.5% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,304,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,740,000 after acquiring an additional 389,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its position in Owens Corning by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,095,190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,972,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on OC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Owens Corning from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Owens Corning from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.57.

Shares of NYSE:OC traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.63. 1,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $28.56 and a 52-week high of $87.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.98. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.52. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is presently 22.91%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.