Keybank National Association OH Has $40.20 Million Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 165.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,311 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.12% of Cummins worth $40,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 125.8% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.62.

In other Cummins news, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $158,775.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,656 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,671.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total transaction of $515,519.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,475.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552 in the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cummins stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $254.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,538. The firm has a market cap of $37.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $101.03 and a one year high of $260.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $240.58 and a 200 day moving average of $224.63.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 35.88%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

