Keybank National Association OH Increases Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 260,829 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Target were worth $46,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Target by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,134,621 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,555,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462,178 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Target by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,493,847 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $969,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,440 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Target by 2.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,986,521 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $470,138,000 after acquiring an additional 68,502 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Target by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,124,852 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $375,104,000 after acquiring an additional 434,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Target by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,921,409 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $339,186,000 after acquiring an additional 436,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $185.92. The stock had a trading volume of 19,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,575,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $90.17 and a 1 year high of $199.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $190.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TGT. Raymond James lifted their price target on Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. MKM Partners raised Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Argus raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.29.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

