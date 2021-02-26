Keybank National Association OH Purchases 13,162 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 336,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,162 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Xylem were worth $34,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XYL. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Xylem by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Xylem in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Xylem in the 3rd quarter worth $280,000. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Xylem in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XYL has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James downgraded shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

In other news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 7,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $714,025.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,373,507.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 21,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $2,205,453.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,989 shares in the company, valued at $7,141,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,782 shares of company stock worth $4,388,566 over the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XYL traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,473. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.62 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 71.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.91.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 37.09%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

