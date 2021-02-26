Keybank National Association OH Reduces Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,980 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Adobe were worth $28,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,887,420,000 after acquiring an additional 753,183 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,090,041 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,545,871,000 after acquiring an additional 157,886 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Adobe by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,204,962 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,043,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,762 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,818,183 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,909,790,000 after acquiring an additional 278,509 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,170,415 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,045,297,000 after acquiring an additional 336,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.42.

In other Adobe news, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total transaction of $10,251,077.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,025,605.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.38, for a total value of $293,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,067 shares in the company, valued at $7,862,868.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,063 shares of company stock worth $53,715,598. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded up $1.20 on Friday, reaching $460.36. 26,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,668,296. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $255.13 and a one year high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $220.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $477.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $481.32.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.