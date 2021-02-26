KeyCorp Comments on LGI Homes, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:LGIH)

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for LGI Homes in a report issued on Sunday, February 21st. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.90 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for LGI Homes’ FY2021 earnings at $11.13 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LGIH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.86.

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH opened at $105.49 on Wednesday. LGI Homes has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $132.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.17 and a 200 day moving average of $112.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 12.91 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.94 by $1.24. LGI Homes had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $897.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,917,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its position in LGI Homes by 37.6% during the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 83,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,685,000 after buying an additional 22,765 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in LGI Homes by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in LGI Homes by 12.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LGI Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of March 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, and West Virginia.

