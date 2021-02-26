KeyCorp Lowers Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to Sector Weight

KeyCorp lowered shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.19 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CPT. Bank of America downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $103.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.93.

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $105.46 on Monday. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $62.48 and a twelve month high of $117.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 55.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.29 and its 200 day moving average is $96.39.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.95). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 5.22%. Equities research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 65.87%.

In other news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $42,524.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,041.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 4,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $449,992.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,519,067.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 252.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063,534 shares in the last quarter. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,811,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,586,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 261.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 592,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,765,000 after acquiring an additional 428,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 3,652.8% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 389,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,993,000 after acquiring an additional 379,302 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 165 properties containing 56,383 apartment homes across the United States.

