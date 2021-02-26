KeyCorp Weighs in on KBR, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:KBR)

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for KBR in a report released on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.51. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for KBR’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut KBR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on KBR from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of KBR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.77.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $32.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.28 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.01. KBR has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $32.90.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KBR. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR in the third quarter worth $88,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in KBR by 208.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in KBR by 7,306.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,370 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in KBR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

