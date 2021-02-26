Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.28. Kimco Realty posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kimco Realty.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.35. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 83.81%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded Kimco Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kimco Realty from $15.90 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KIM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Kimco Realty by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,536,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,316,000 after acquiring an additional 6,712,847 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kimco Realty by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,652,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231,835 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth $31,776,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 350.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,530,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,986,000 after buying an additional 1,969,356 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 335.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,698,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,501,000 after buying an additional 1,309,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $18.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.86. Kimco Realty has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $19.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.54%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kimco Realty (KIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.