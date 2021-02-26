Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $19.16

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.16 and last traded at $19.09, with a volume of 299045 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.55.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kimco Realty from $15.90 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Kimco Realty from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.18.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.88 and its 200-day moving average is $13.86.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.35. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 83.81%. Equities research analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 43.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Kimco Realty by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,136,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,111,000 after acquiring an additional 25,569 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,824,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,064,000 after buying an additional 38,047 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,536,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,316,000 after buying an additional 6,712,847 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 240.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 91,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 64,400 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.