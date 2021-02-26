Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Kingspan Group stock opened at $76.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.26. Kingspan Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.99 and a fifty-two week high of $99.25.

About Kingspan Group

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions for the construction sector in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring Technology.

