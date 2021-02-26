KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) will report $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.61. KKR & Co. Inc. posted earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will report full year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow KKR & Co. Inc..

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

NYSE:KKR opened at $44.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.47. The company has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $49.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.34%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Robert W. Scully bought 26,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,251,380.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 82,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,993,779.27. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 20,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $2,214,555,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ossiam raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 18,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.0% during the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

