KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Major Shareholder Sells $587,721.68 in Stock

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) major shareholder Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 31,564 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $587,721.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 24th, Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 288,270 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $5,462,716.50.

On Thursday, February 18th, Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 4,111 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $76,053.50.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 1,371 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $25,596.57.

On Monday, December 7th, Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 27,566 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total transaction of $510,797.98.

KREF opened at $18.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 406.74 and a quick ratio of 406.74. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a one year low of $6.84 and a one year high of $21.06.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 21.07%. On average, analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 161.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 190.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $195,000. 86.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

