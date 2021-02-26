Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 31,575 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $4,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 303,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,354,000 after purchasing an additional 11,485 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 312,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,088,000 after purchasing an additional 18,669 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,783,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $325,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,716 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 404,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,936,000 after purchasing an additional 192,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 13,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KNX shares. Knight Equity raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Shares of KNX stock opened at $43.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.54 and a 1-year high of $47.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.22.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.