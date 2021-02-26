Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) rose 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$5.30 and last traded at C$5.26. Approximately 324,794 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 321,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.25.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Knight Therapeutics from C$10.25 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Knight Therapeutics from C$8.25 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Knight Therapeutics from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Get Knight Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.47 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 5.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$685.62 million and a P/E ratio of 26.43.

About Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD)

Knight Therapeutics Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and internationally. The company is involved in developing, acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices. Its commercialized products include Movantik to treat opioid induced constipation; Neuragen to treat pain associated with diabetic and peripheral neuropathy; Synergy family consumer health products; Mytesi for symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adult patients with HIV or AIDS on ART; NERLYNX for the treatment of HER2-positive breast cancer; and Trelstar for prostate cancer.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Knight Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.