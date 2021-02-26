Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) CFO Sells $660,827.40 in Stock

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 10,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $660,827.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 226,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,268,676.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:KFY opened at $62.00 on Friday. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $65.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.63 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.06 and a 200-day moving average of $38.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $475.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.00 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.75%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KFY. TheStreet upgraded Korn Ferry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Korn Ferry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Korn Ferry from $48.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KFY. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 42.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 14,393 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 48.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 175.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 83.9% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 129,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 58,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 7.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 73,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

