KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.19% of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 35,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 9,878 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,119,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,260,000 after purchasing an additional 598,431 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,638,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,168,000 after purchasing an additional 117,000 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,400,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 175.4% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 784,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,979,000 after purchasing an additional 499,384 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KBA opened at $47.64 on Friday. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF has a 12 month low of $27.16 and a 12 month high of $53.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.83.

