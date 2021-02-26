Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Shares Down 5.2% After Insider Selling

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) shares traded down 5.2% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $28.51 and last traded at $28.51. 1,469,717 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 1,418,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.06.

Specifically, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $131,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $79,093.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,980 shares of company stock worth $1,566,020. 15.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on KTOS. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Noble Financial increased their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.48 and its 200-day moving average is $23.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 712.93 and a beta of 1.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 175.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products; space, training, and cybersecurity products; C5ISR/modular systems; turbine technologies; and defense and rocket support services.

